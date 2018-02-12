Gwyneth Paltrow and Fiancé Brad Falchuk Lock Lips at Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Bash

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk had double the reason to celebrate on Saturday.

The couple stepped out for the first time since announcing their engagement at Ellen DeGeneres‘ star-studded 60th birthday party in Los Angeles over the weekend. Paltrow, 45, and Falchuk, 46, recently announced the exciting news on the cover of Paltrow’s Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.

The two walked hand-in-hand as they made their way to the party and were seen locking lips outside. The smiley couple was all dressed up with Falchuk wearing a light grey suit and Paltrow accessorizing her chic look with her giant blue-stoned engagement ring.

The couple first went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash. Before that, they had been linked for over a year, but flew under the radar with their relationship.

In the Goop story, Paltrow said her past relationships have certainly informed her new ones, and opened up about about finding love again after her split from husband Chris Martin in 2014.

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” Paltrow reveals of getting married for a second time. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

Paltrow and Falchuk were just two of the high-profile names who joined DeGeneres on her big day. Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Olivia Munn and more were on hand to wish the talk show host a happy 60th.