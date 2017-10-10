Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie Allege They Were Sexually Harassed by Harvey Weinstein – and Brad Pitt Threatened Movie Mogul

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are the latest stars to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, adding their accounts to the dozens of women who have described their alleged experiences with the movie mogul.

In a new New York Times report, Paltrow says Weinstein sexually harassed her in a hotel room after the movie mogul hired her for the lead role in Emma when she was 22. The encounter allegedly ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting a massage.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she told the NYT.

The Oscar winner says that she told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the incident and the actor reportedly confronted Weinstein at a film premiere, telling him to never touch Paltrow again. The producer then called her and threatened her not to speak to anyone else about it, Paltrow told the NYT. “I thought he was going to fire me,” she said. “He screamed at me for a long time. It was brutal.”

Angelina Jolie said she also had a “bad experience” with Weinstein in a hotel room during the release of Playing by Heart in the late ’90s. The Oscar winner claimed Weinstein made unwanted advances to the NYT.

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Jolie said in an email to the NYT. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

A source tells PEOPLE that “after the incident in the hotel room, Angelina refused to be affiliated or participate in any project, film — anything else — having to do with Harvey Weinstein.”

On Tuesday, a new expose in The New Yorker revealed — among 13 different women’s accounts of alleged sexual harassment, assault or rape — that the mogul allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on Italian actress Asia Argento two decades ago. Actresses Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette also claimed that after rejecting Weinstein’s unwanted advances, they were removed from or kept from being hired for projects.

In a NYT report that ran last week, eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — spoke out against Weinstein, accusing him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan.

In response to the lengthy allegations issued against Weinstein in the New Yorker piece, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

“Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

On Sunday, Weinstein was removed from his powerhouse film studio in the wake of the publication of the allegations in the first New York Times report published last week.