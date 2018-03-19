Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Acting Less: ‘I Look for Things That Will Be Fun’

Gwyneth Paltrow is more selective about which roles she takes now that she’s acting less.

While accepting the Sun Valley Film Festival Vision Award in Idaho, Paltrow opened up about how her hands-on approach at Goop — where she has “to be in the office every day” — has made her take on fewer acting jobs, according to Variety.

“I don’t do a lot of acting right now, so when I do I look for what’s going to have the best ROI (return on investment) in terms of time and impact,” the 45-year-old said.

“It’s fun to do something like The Avengers. I get to go to Atlanta for two days, see my friends, do a scene with Robert [Downey Jr.], come home,” she added. Paltrow also went on to say that she had recently agreed to work on fiancé Brad Falchuck’s new TV show, Politician.

“So, it’s like a puzzle to try to put it together. I look for things that will be fun and or I’ll learn something,” she explained.

Earlier this month, the actress celebrated her groom-to-be’s birthday on social media, praising the eight-time Emmy nominated producer for being “the epitome of love.”

“Happy birthday @bradfalchuk you are the grounding force, the epitome of love and kindness. Thank you for being my beacon,” Paltrow captioned a black and white photo of a shirtless Falchuk.

Opening up about her wedding plans, Paltrow previously told PeopleStyle, “I’m “I’m excited about everything!”

“I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old,” she added.

Though she went on to admit the couple “haven’t really started making any formal plans” for the wedding just yet, she’s had fun brainstorming ideas with her best friends.

“It’s kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends,” Paltrow said. “They send me pictures of dresses — they’re as excited about it as I am. It’s pretty cute.”

She next stars in the Avengers: Infinity War, out April 27.