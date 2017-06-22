Gwyneth Paltrow and Ex Chris Martin Reunite on a Yacht in Cannes

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are now consciously yachting.

The actress, 44, and Coldplay frontman, 40, who “consciously uncoupled” in 2014 after eleven years of marriage, were spotted together with their son Moses, 11, on a luxury yacht in Cannes on Tuesday.

Lounging onboard first in a floral printed jumpsuit, and later in a white dress, Paltrow stayed dry on the sunny deck, while Martin spent most of the day in his bathing suit, playing in the ocean with Moses.

The father-son duo looked like they were having a blast, climbing an inflatable slide and spraying each other with toy hoses.

On Monday, Paltrow was spotted vacationing in St. Tropez, where the Goop CEO indulged in some sunbathing aboard the yacht while wearing a black string bikini.

Paltrow and Martin, who also have a daughter Apple, 13, broke up three years ago, famously calling the decision to split “conscious uncoupling.” While the divorce was amicable, the lifestyle guru recently admitted the experience was one of the hardest of her life.

“What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she recently told The EDIT.

She also opened up about the “conscious uncoupling” label, saying that taking an alternative approach to divorce worked out well for her and Martin.

“People are coming around,” she explained. “I know it’s a dorky term, but it’s very worthwhile. I’m always the person who gets s— at first, but then later people say, ‘Hey, maybe that’s a good idea.’ I don’t mind.”