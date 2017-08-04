Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Gag Reel: Kurt Russell Almost Gets Hit in the Face

The bonus features for James Gunn’s superhero blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , available both digitally and physically this month,. include deleted scenes, an audio commentary by Gunn, and a gag reel that spotlights the sight of actor Kurt Russell —who plays the father of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill — almost getting hit in the face by a zooming-in camera.

“Oh my god, yeah,” Gunn tells EW. “And the amazing thing about that moment is that Kurt did not budge. You look at him, and he’s such a pro, that he’s just standing there. Oh my god, it went way too close. We were just an inch away from him getting his face broken open and that would have been the end of Kurt Russell on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. We would have had to reshoot everything with Pauly Shore,” he adds, jokingly (we think).

The release also includes a video for the track “Guardians Inferno,” which played over the film’s closing credits and features the talents of one David Hasselhoff, who had a cameo in the film. In a recent social media post, Gunn wrote that the video “may be the greatest thing I’ve ever worked on.” Would he care to expand on that thought?

“Well, you know, people have asked a lot, ‘What is life about? What is the meaning the life?’” says the director. “And I think people are about to discover that the meaning of life is the Guardians of the Galaxy ‘Inferno’ video that they are about to see very shortly, with David Hasselhoff and so many of the key players from the Guardians playing the ‘Guardians Inferno’ disco theme.”

Fair enough. And how did Gunn enjoy working with the Baywatch and Knight Rider star?

“We had a great time together,” he says. “We’re buds, for sure. He’s a great guy and he was a fantastic, fantastic person to have on the set. I’ve been making movies since, I guess, 1995, and in all of that time, in all of the celebrities that I’ve worked with, only one has caused the crew to line up at the end of the day to get pictures, and that is David Hasselhoff. He is a very unique person, and a unique personality, and he’s a joy to be around.”

Watch the trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 home entertainment release below and exclusively see that gag reel above.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is released digitally in HD, 4K Ultra HD, and Disney Movies Anywhere on Aug. 8 and physically on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD Aug. 22.

