Guardians of the Galaxy Director Jokes He Does Not Have Sex with Raccoons

The Guardians of the Galaxy director made the clarification after he accidentally seemed to suggest otherwise in a recent interview with GQ.
Remembering the first time he was offered the Marvel film — which features a genetically modified raccoon named Rocket in its ensemble — Gunn said, “I went down there, and I was like, ‘Oh s—. I was f—— created in a laboratory to create this type of movie: I love f—– raccoons, I love space operas, and I love comic books.’ It was what I was made to do.”
That’s when Baby Driver director Edgar Wright, who was also interviewed in the piece, pointed out, “‘I love f—— raccoons’ is not going to look good in print.”
Gunn replied, “I have never actually f—– a raccoon. I swear.”
In the wide-ranging interview, which also featured insights from directors like Cary Fukunaga (Jane Eyre), Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) and Ava DuVernay (Selma), Gunn revealed that he almost quit filmmaking just weeks before landing Guardians of the Galaxy.
“Two weeks before I got Guardians of the Galaxy, I called up my agent and I quit ﬁlm directing,” he said. “I’m like, ‘I want to be relevant. You know? The only thing people are going to see are Marvel movies, and nobody’s gonna give me a Marvel movie.’ And it was two weeks later that I got the call that ‘Hey, come in and talk to us about doing Guardians.’ ”