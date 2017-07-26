Guardians of the Galaxy Director Jokes He Does Not Have Sex with Raccoons

James Gunn’s love of raccoons is strictly platonic.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director made the clarification after he accidentally seemed to suggest otherwise in a recent interview with GQ.

Remembering the first time he was offered the Marvel film — which features a genetically modified raccoon named Rocket in its ensemble — Gunn said, “I went down there, and I was like, ‘Oh s—. I was f—— created in a laboratory to create this type of movie: I love f—– raccoons, I love space operas, and I love comic books.’ It was what I was made to do.”

That’s when Baby Driver director Edgar Wright, who was also interviewed in the piece, pointed out, “‘I love f—— raccoons’ is not going to look good in print.”