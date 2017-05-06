5 Reasons Why Baby Groot Totally Steals Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

There are a number of reasons fans should be excited to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. For example, there’s more shirtless

For example, there’s more shirtless Chris Pratt aka Star Lord, Kurt Russell makes his Marvel movie debut as Star Lord’s dad/an entire planet called Ego, Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan kicking butt as fierce super-powered females Gamora and Nebula, and Sylvester Stallone also makes his Marvel movie debut in a supporting role that could lead to future standalone films.

However, all of that pales in comparison to the aww-inspiring appeal of the smallest, unbelievably adorable scene-stealer supreme: Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel).

Look at his little face and cuteness! Here are the five reasons Baby Groot steals the movie (Note: this post contains minor SPOILERS):

1. His dance moves

Picking up where the first film’s end credits left off with little re-born Groot dancing in his pot, the opening sequence of Vol. 2 features Baby Groot waving his arms and shaking his little butt off to ELO’s hit “Mr Blue Sky,” all while his larger compatriots battle a big bad alien creature.

2. His toddler-like behavior

As displayed in the GIF above, little Groot doesn’t choose the most opportune moments to seek out attention from his fellow Guardians. In the middle of an intense alien battle, Groot waves and waves at Gamora until she says “Hi!” He also has mood swings — one moment he’s snuggling up to his fellow Guardians at bedtime and the next moment something sets him off and he flies into a toddler-like tantrum, which leads us to:

3. His anger-fueled attack mode

Possibly taking a cue from his cranky buddy Rocket (Bradley Cooper), along with the toddler tantrum thing, it doesn’t take much to set Baby Groot off. He is quick to fly into a fit of rage and start biting, kicking and punching his fellow Guardians. It’s not a behavior to encourage of course, but it is SO CUTE when he does it.

4. Anytime he’s trying to impress or do something the Guardians

The two best examples of this come in the third act of the movie when Groot is sent to fetch a missing item for Yondu (Michael Rooker) and then in the climactic scene when Rocket tasks Groot with arming and setting the timer on a bomb.

5. Because his costars say so

Director James Gunn recently revealed that because they had a Baby Groot-sized maquette made of the character on set for use during filming, the cast was immediately aware of the character’s cuteness and that they would be upstaged.

“We have this adorable little statue standing there, and we’d have the scene and all the stuff would be going on and these guys would be acting their butts off and really putting their hearts and souls [into it],” Gunn told reporters at the L.A. press conference. “All of a sudden Chris would look over at that little guy and go, ‘Damn it, he’s gonna steal the whole movie!'”

And it’s true, Baby Groot does just that.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now in theaters.