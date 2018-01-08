Greta Gerwig Side-Steps Question About Working with Woody Allen at Golden Globes

Greta Gerwig did her best to side-step a question about working with Woody Allen while answering questions in the press room at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

When asked if she regretted working with Allen on the 2012 film To Rome with Love following molestation accusations against the famed director, Gerwig said, “It’s something that I’ve thought deeply about.”

“Well, you know, I’m so thrilled to be here tonight as a writer and director and creator, and to be making my own movies and putting that forth,” she said, visibly flustered. “You know, it’s something that I’ve thought deeply about and I care deeply about, and I haven’t had an opportunity to have an in-depth discussion where I come down on one side or the other.”

In 2014, Dylan Farrow – who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow — publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. Allen adamantly denied Dylan’s claims at the time. His son Ronan Farrow also penned an explosive column for the Hollywood Reporter, which addressed the sexual abuse claims and condemned the media for not asking Allen about the allegations and stars for working with him. In response, Allen told The Guardian, “I have no interest in all of that. I find that all tabloid stupidity.”

Marc Broussely/Redferns

Gerwig’s costar in To Rome with Love, Ellen Page, published a lengthy Facebook post in November, saying working with Allen was the “biggest regret” of her career.

“I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career,” Page, 30, wrote. “I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because ‘of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.’ Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake.”

The controversy surrounding the director is making headlines again after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment accusations rocked Hollywood.

Gerwig, 34, said that since working with Allen, she’s tried to focus on taking her job as a director and storyteller even more seriously.

“But it’s something I definitely take to heart,” she continued. “My job right now I think is to occupy the position of a writer and director, and to be that person, and to tell those stories.”

At the awards ceremony, Gerwig dressed in black to show her support for the TIME’S UP initiative, which works to combat sexual harassment and abuse.

Gerwig’s latest directorial effort Lady Bird took home the award for best motion picture, comedy or musical at the awards ceremony, and best actress, comedy or musical.