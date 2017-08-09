Goldie Hawn Grieves Over the Death of Her Best Friend: ‘Please Treasure Each Other’

Goldie Hawn is mourning the recent death of her best friend.

“My best friend has passed,” the Snatched star announced on Sunday, captioning a vintage black and white photo of herself and the unnamed friend on Instagram.

“Please treasure each other,” she added. “Best friends get us through. Blessings to all this Sunday.”

Hawn followed up the announcement by posting a photo of her granddaughter, Rio Hudson, 4, hugging her own best friend. “Says it all!” she captioned.

The actress spoke about the importance of friendship during a recent sit down with PEOPLE. Asked who makes her laugh these days, Hawn said, “You have your girlfriends you really laugh with and there aren’t that many.”

Fortunately, she’s also getting plenty of laughs out of being a grandma. Hawn was on hand earlier this summer when Rio, her son Oliver’s daughter, graduated from preschool.