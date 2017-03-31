Goldie Hawn Deems Snatched the Best Film She's Made

It’s been 15 years since Goldie Hawn last appeared in a film and according to the Oscar winner, she’s saved her best for Amy Schumer.

At CinemaCon Thursday to promote Snatched, with a little nudge from Schumer, Hawn deemed the upcoming film, from which EW has an exclusive clip, as her best yet.

“I’m a mother to my daughter and I’m a mother to Amy, and that’s what mattered — it’s that movie that matters,” she told EW of the mother-daughter action comedy. It doesn’t compare to any other movie I’ve ever done.” Then, with Schumer joking that Hawn was calling it her best, the Overboard actress agreed, “I’m saying it’s the best. It was great.”

Having not acted since 2002’s The Banger Sisters opposite Susan Sarandon, Hawn was sold by Schumer, noting at the event, “You can’t just go back after 14 years to nothing.” And the admiration was mutual. The comedian, who broke out on the big screen in 2015’s Trainwreck, admits she was ecstatic about getting to work with the veteran actress.

“I come offering Goldie Hawn,” she cracked to EW. “It’s still blowing my mind, it’s the biggest dream come true. I was like, ‘This is happening.’ I kind of secreted it. I never read that book, but I’m assuming it.”

Watch the full interview above, as Schumer does her best in a game of trivia about her famous costar’s iconic movies.

Snatched, which also stars Christopher Meloni and Ike Barinholtz, arrives in theaters on May 12.

Reporting by Chris Rackliffe.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com