Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Share a Kiss While Getting Dual Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

After 33 years together, and nearly 50 years in show business, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a special joint ceremony.

The longtime couple shared a sweet kiss at the podium on Thursday, where they were joined by guests including Hawn’s daughter, Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon and Quentin Tarantino.

“The first time I ever fell in love with a movie star was Goldie Hawn,” Witherspoon said during her speech. “She’s continued to inspire me in my entire career. She is a true movie star.”

The actress went on to reveal that she “accepted the role of Elle Woods [in Legally Blonde] all because of Goldie,” adding that, “Every career choice I think, ‘Would Goldie approve of this?’ ”

Beginning to get emotional and teary eyed, Witherspoon continued, “She shattered all sorts of barriers for women. She changed the possibilities of what women can do in film. Thank you for making us laugh, she has lit up my life. She’s changed my life and she’s quite simply my idol. I love you Goldie.”

RELATED: ‘Snatched’ Stars Goldie Hawn & Amy Schumer Weigh in on PEOPLE’s 2017 World’s Most Beautiful

Hudson took the podium next, saying, “I was slotted in to talk about my mother, but I have two parents and they’re both here. I always thought I’d be talking about them at a wedding or something, but since a wedding doesn’t seem to be in our near future, this seems to be my only opportunity.”

She continued, “Their philosophy is family first. As their child, what really stands out is [that] somehow in their phenomenal careers, they’ve maintained normalcy with all of their children. They never hid away their love for making movies. For me and my brother [Oliver], we grew up with artists. These shining stars standing next to me, their real legacy is what they’ve instilled in us kids.”

Russell and Hawn’s stars are neighbors with another celebrity couple: Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy. They’re also near film producers Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner, and Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein, who worked together on Kinky Boots.

Hawn, 71, and Russell, 66, have been together since 1983, but they’ve only costarred together once, in 1987’s Overboard, directed by the late Garry Marshall.

The duo also both have new movies out. Russell stars alongside Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which hits theaters Friday; while Hawn and Amy Schumer’s Snatched opens nationwide May 12.