10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Golden Globe Awards

Are you emotionally prepared for awards season?

Well, it’s officially upon us, with the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards airing on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

In anticipation of the show, hosted this year by Jimmy Fallon, we’re taking a look at some of the most interesting pieces of Globes trivia. Study this list carefully so you can sound extra-interesting at your viewing party.

1. The biggest Globes shutouts of all time were Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1967) and The Godfather, Part III (1991). Both films received seven nominations, but zero Globes.

2. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) is the only film to win Globes in all five major categories (best motion picture, actor, actress, director and screenplay).

3. The actor with the most individual nominations of all time? Meryl Streep, with 30.

4. The youngest Globes winner ever is Ricky Schroder, who was 9 years old when he won the Globe for best new star of the year in the 1980 film The Champ.

WATCH: Most Memorable Moments from the Golden Globes 2016

5. There are only three films that have ever won for everything they’ve been nominated for: the aforementioned One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest which received six nominations and six Globes, and Doctor Zhivago (1965) and A Star Is Born (1954), which both received five nominations and five Globes.

6. Not only did Ryan Reynolds earn his first Golden Globe nomination this year for his performance in Deadpool, but the 2016 film itself became the first live-action superhero movie to be nominated in a best motion picture category.

7. Between the 1995 show (with hosts John Larroquette and Janine Turner) and the 2010 show (with host Ricky Gervais), the Globes had no host at all.

8. The star who holds the record of most Globes (including honorary awards)? Barbra Streisand, with nine.

9. There has only been one three-way tie in the history of the Globes, and that was between Jodie Foster (The Accused), Shirley MacLaine (Madame Sousatzka) and Sigourney Weaver (Gorillas in the Mist) for best actress in 1989.

10. At age 80, Jessica Tandy was the oldest person to win a Globe with her best actress win for Driving Miss Daisy in 1990.