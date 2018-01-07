Surprise! Tonya Harding Will Attend Golden Globes to Celebrate I, Tonya Nominations

The 2018 Golden Globes will get an Olympic boost Sunday night.

Former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding is set to make a surprise appearance at the 75th Annual Golden Globes, according to multiple sources. She’ll be joined by the cast of I, Tonya — the Margot Robbie biopic that explores Harding’s life before, during and after the infamous 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan. The former skater will join Robbie and the rest of the I, Tonya cast at the movie’s table for the ceremony.

I, Tonya is nominated for three Golden Globes including best picture (comedy or musical).

The release of the Golden Globe nominated movie has brought attention back to the infamous skater some 24 years after her rival Kerrigan was clubbed in the knee by assailants hired by Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly. The retelling of the incident that captured the nation just five weeks before the 1994 Winter Olympics is once again making headlines and helping Harding gain closure on the defining moment of her life.

“I was grateful that [I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers] actually came to us first, but I wasn’t going to do it,” Harding told THR about participating in the making of the movie. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to go through this again. I’ve been through enough, and I have my son now.’ Michael Rosenberg, my manager, talked me into doing this possibly as closure. I was so nervous to watch it, but when I saw it, I wasn’t watching a movie about me. I was watching Margot, and then I went, ‘Oh my goodness. That’s about me.’”

Harding has also been working hard at getting back in shape and has revealed she’s skating again in preparation for being back in the spotlight.

“Tonya is getting ready to be seen again,” a friend of the former skater previously told PEOPLE exclusively. “She’s eating well and has lost some weight. She’s getting in shape and is even skating again. She’s really excited about this.”

Tonya Harding and Margot Robbie at L.A. premiere Jen Lowery / Splash

The former skater also made a surprise appearance at the L.A. premiere of the film in early December where she posed with a delighted Robbie on the carpet.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.