Tom Hanks Says He Was Very 'Nervous' to Deliver Martinis at the Golden Globes

Tom Hanks turned from lovable actor to waiter at the Golden Globes this year — and it was at the request of some very important people.

The actor appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show along with his The Post costar Meryl Streep where he revealed that fulfilling the role of martini delivery man turned out to be one of the most stressful moments in his life.

“I was at the table and I was told to go get martinis,” Hanks said before telling DeGeneres that The Post director Steven Spielberg was “one of the people who asked for a martini, as a matter of fact.”

“It was like I was one of those truckers on mountain roads with a load full of nitroglycerin. I had never been more nervous carrying something through a crowded room.”

The moment quickly became a hit on the internet after This Is Us producer Dan Fogelman snapped a photo of Hanks carrying the tray of martinis and posted it on Twitter.

Best thing I've seen here. Tom Hanks delivering a tray of martinis to his table. The best. #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/GkyQy8NCMy — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 8, 2018

Hanks was nominated for his performance as Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, while Streep was nominated for her portrayal of Katharine Graham, the woman who made the decision to publish the Pentagon Papers during the Watergate scandal. Spielberg was also nominated for best director and the film earned a nod in the best picture, drama category.

The Post is now in theaters.