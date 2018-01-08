Tom Hanks Delivers Martinis to Steven Spielberg and Others During the Golden Globes

Even on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, Tom Hanks still goes out of his way for his pals.

TV producer and screenwriter Dan Fogelman — the This Is Us creator, who has also worked on screenplays for Tangled, Crazy, Stupid, Love. and Cars — snapped a candid picture of Hanks, 61, at the Golden Globes on Sunday night carrying a tray of martinis to Steven Spielberg and others at his table.

The Post star (and possibly, maybe, future vice president) quickly earned plaudits for his generosity as Twitter users applauded his helping hands.

Earlier in the night, Globes host Seth Meyers jokingly encouraged Hanks and Oprah Winfrey to run as a ticket in the 2020 presidential election, referring back to his monologue at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner where he poked fun at now-President Donald Trump.

That routine, some observers have said, may have motivated Trump to run for the presidency.

Best thing I've seen here. Tom Hanks delivering a tray of martinis to his table. The best. #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/GkyQy8NCMy — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 8, 2018

“You will never be vice president! You are too mean and unrelatable,” Myers jokingly told Hanks. “Now we just wait and see.”

This photo surely won’t hurt his chances!

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.