Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Wins Golden Globe for Best Movie, Drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is the best film in the Golden Globes‘ 2018 drama film category.

The film was the most awarded film of the show, also winning best actress (drama), best screenplay and best supporting actor.

Producer Graham Broadbent thanked the cast and crew for the win, including writer and director Martin McDonagh.

Other nominees for the award included Oscar frontrunners like Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, The Post and The Shape of Water.

All five nominated films were buoyed by strong lead performances. Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer were both Golden Globe-nominated for Call Me By Your Name. Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks were also both nominated for Golden Globes for the true-story film The Post, as were Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer for The Shape of Water.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.