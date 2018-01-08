Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Wins Golden Globe for Best Movie, Drama

Merrick Morton/Fox Searchlight Pictures
Mike Miller
January 07, 2018 11:16 PM

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is the best film in the Golden Globes‘ 2018 drama film category.

The film was the most awarded film of the show, also winning best actress (drama), best screenplay and best supporting actor.

Producer Graham Broadbent thanked the cast and crew for the win, including writer and director Martin McDonagh.

Other nominees for the award included Oscar frontrunners like Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, The Post and The Shape of Water.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

All five nominated films were buoyed by strong lead performances. Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer were both Golden Globe-nominated for Call Me By Your Name. Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks were also both nominated for Golden Globes for the true-story film The Post, as were Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer for The Shape of Water.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter, Simone honored as first ‘Golden Globe Ambassador’ – ‘[It] Makes Me So Happy’

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now