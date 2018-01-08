Saoirse Ronan Thanks Her Mom on FaceTime During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Saoirse Ronan won the Golden Globe for the best performance by an actress in a movie musical or comedy – and thanks to technology, was able to share her win with someone very special.

“My mum’s on FaceTime over on someone’s phone!” Ronan said as she started her speech at Sunday’s awards. “I just want to say how inspirational it’s been to be in this room right now. I want to thank all of the women who I love so much, my mother who is on FaceTime, my best friend. Actually, everyone in this room!”

Ronan has been earning praise for her earnest coming-of-age performance in Lady Bird, inspired by writer/director Greta Gerwig’s real life.

The actress told PEOPLE that it was special coming back to the awards show cycle for the third time.

“Anytime it’s happened it’s been for a film that I cared very deeply about and worked hard on. Whether you win or lose, it’s just always a lovely excuse to celebrate the hard work that you’ve done, with [director] Greta [Gerwig],” she said.

The category was stacked with veteran names, previous Oscar winners and buzzy fresh faces. Dames Helen Mirren and Judi Dench were both nominated, for The Leisure Seeker and Victoria & Abdul, respectively. Last year’s winner Emma Stone is back for her performance in Battle of the Sexes. Rounding out the category was Margot Robbie, who received her first Golden Globe nomination for her performance in I, Tonya.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.