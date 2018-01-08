Reese Witherspoon Says Hollywood 'Couldn't Be Business as Normal' After Harassment Revelations

Reese Witherspoon arrived on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet wearing black and holding hands with pregnant Eva Longoria on Sunday evening in Beverly Hills.

The Big Little Lies actress spoke to NBC about her decision to spearhead the Time’s Up initiative, saying Hollywood “couldn’t be business as normal” in the wake of several sexual misconduct, harassment and abuse allegations against top stars in entertainment.

“It’s just became clear that with all of the news that’s been coming out about our industry and every industry that it couldn’t just be business as normal,” she said. “We really wanted to stand up and do something for all people and say that time’s up for abuse in the workplace.”

Longoria, 42, agreed, adding, “We wanted to let people know that it’s not a female issue, it’s a power issue and so saying time’s up to ending the abuse of power but also recognizing the women who came forward.”

“They kicked the door open for this conversation to happen. You had Rosanne Arquette, Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek, Olivia Munn there are so many amazing women, [Asia] Argento, whose lives are changed because of this so we want to make sure that this doesn’t happen again with this movement.”

Witherspoon added, “Absolutely and it’s been so emotional even seeing the women from Ford motor company coming forward and telling their stories and men as well, with Terry Crews and Anthony Rapp, and it’s their bravery that allows us to be here today and establish the legal defense fund and raise money for so many people.”

Longoria quoted Hamilton: An American Musical when she said, “This is not a moment, it’s a movement.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The two actresses were not the only ones walking the red carpet wearing black in solidarity with women who had come forward to speak about their experiences with sexual harassment or sexual assault.

Emma Stone arrived with Billie Jean, the tennis star at the center of her film Battle of the Sexes, while Michelle Williams arrived with Tarana Burke, the founder of the #metoo movement.

“We’re here because of Tarana. You might think I’m here because I’m nominated for something, but that’s not the case. Tarana started a movement. She planted a seed years ago and it’s grown and caught fire,” Williams said.

The 75th annual Golden Globes is presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.