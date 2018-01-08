Social Media Is All for Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks Running for Office: 'The Hollywood Dream'

The 2020 election just got its Hollywood dream ticket.

Seth Meyers encouraged Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks to run for president and vice president, respectively, in 2020 during his opening monologue as host at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday — and naturally, Twitter is all for it.

“Oprah while I have you, in 2011 I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner — jokes about how he was unqualified to be president, and some say that night convinced him to run,” said Meyers, 44. “And if that’s true I want to say, Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes to be president.”

Turning his attention to Hanks, Meyers also “discouraged” him from putting his name on a ticket.

“You will never be Vice President! You are too mean and unrelatable,” he said. “Now we just wait and see.”

Both Winfrey, 63, and Hanks, 61, were bent over laughing at the idea.

After the bit, viewers quickly took to social media to express their support of the idea.

“The Hollwoood dream: Oprah/Hanks 2020,” wrote one fan.

“Already excited for Oprah’s State of the Union address tonight,” wrote one Twitter user.

And this isn’t the first time Hanks has been put on a faux ticket. Earlier this year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joked he was planning a bid for president with the actor as his running mate during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“Starting tonight, I am running for the president of the United States,” he said. “And I’ve got to tell you, I’ve already chosen my running mate … like me, he’s very well-liked. He’s charming, universally adored by pretty much every human alive.”

Also at the awards ceremony, Winfrey is set to be honored with the Cecil B Demille award.

“What a tremendous honor for Cecil B Demille,” Meyers joked.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.