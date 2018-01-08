Nicole Kidman Wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series: 'Wow, the Power of Women'

Nicole Kidman has won the award for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Kidman received the honor for her portrayal of Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies.

Thanking Reese Witherspoon and her fellow Big Little Lies actors, Kidman said, “We did this because of our friendship, our creative union and our support of each other. And I love you.” She added, “Laura Dern, Shailene, Zoe we sat at a table and pledged allegiance to each other and commitment to each other and this is ours to share. Wow, the power of women.”

Kidman continued, “This character I played represents something that is the center of our conversation right now: abuse … Let’s keep the convo alive.”

Speaking to her husband, Keith Urban, she said, “When my cheek is against yours everything melts away and that is love. It’s true. I love you so much.”

HBO’s Big Little Lies and FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan dominated the category. Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon were nominated for playing Joan Crawford and Bette Davis respectively in the hit FX mini-series and Witherspoon was also nominated for Big Little Lies. Jessica Biel was nominated for the USA Network show The Sinner, as well.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Last year, the award went to Sarah Paulson for playing real-life attorney Marcia Clark in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.