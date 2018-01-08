Natalie Portman Calls Out Lack of Female Nominees in Best Director Category at Golden Globes

Natalie Portman is not mincing words.

The actress called out the Golden Globes on Sunday for their exclusion of female nominees in the best directors category while presenting the award on Sunday night.

“And here are all the male nominees,” she said before introducing the five men up for the award.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Guillermo Del Toro took home the award for Shape of Water, beating out Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World), Steven Spielberg (The Post)

Following the announcement of the 2018 Golden Globe nominations in December, social media was quick to point out the lack of female representation in the category. Celebrated female directors Greta Gerwig, Patty Jenkins and Dee Rees were all left out.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter, Simone honored as first ‘Golden Globe Ambassador’ – ‘[It] Makes Me So Happy’

Gerwig was a revelation this year with her film Lady Bird while Jenkins broke records with her summer blockbuster hit Wonder Woman. Rees has been largely celebrated for her work on Mudbound, which nabbed a nomination for Mary J. Blige’s supporting performance. And while all three made impressions in the past year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association left them out of the nominees list.

At the time, most people on Twitter called the snubs a “disappointment.”

The #GoldenGlobes could have nominated Greta Gerwig, Dee Rees, Jordan Peele or even Patty Jenkins for Best Director. But no, we got five white men. Very disappointed. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) December 11, 2017

Fandango’s Alicia Malone pointed out that the Globes have only nominated women seven times in the director category in its 75 years of history.

Only seven times in 75 years have women been nominated in the Best Director category at the Golden Globes: Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow twice, Ava DuVernay and Barbra Streisand twice (who is the only woman to have won for Yentl in 1983) — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) December 11, 2017

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.