Mindy Kaling may not be at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, but that didn’t prevent her from congratulating her costar and friend, Oprah Winfrey.

The new mom, who welcomed baby girl Katherine Swati in December, tweeted her congratulations on Sunday evening to A Wrinkle in Time castmate Winfrey, who received the Cecil B. Demille Award at the event, after being presented the honor by Kaling and Winfrey’s other Wrinkle in Time costar Reese Witherspoon.

“I got to work with Oprah on our movie A Wrinkle in Time where we spent four hours in the makeup chair almost every day,” Witherspoon, 41, said in her speech.

To which, Kaling, who is on maternity leave, jokingly tweeted: “UH REESE I WAS IN THE MAKEUP TRAILER TOO.”



UH REESE I WAS IN THE MAKEUP TRAILER TOO — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 8, 2018

Minutes after, the Ocean’s 8 star also wrote, “Congratulations @Oprah on your Cecil DeMille award at the #goldenglobes. You are amazing. Love, your friend on maternity leave.”

Congratulations @Oprah on your Cecil DeMille award at the #goldenglobes. You are amazing. 🙌🏾 Love, your friend on maternity leave — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 8, 2018

The Mindy Project creator and star welcomed her first child on Dec. 15 in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirmed via the birth certificate. Her baby girl Katherine’s middle name, Swati, honors 38-year-old Kaling’s late mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.

The actress’ pregnancy news first broke in July but it wasn’t confirmed until a very famous friend of the star spilled the beans: Oprah.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October, Kaling revealed that she was expecting a girl and dished on what it was like to have none other than her A Wrinkle in Time costar confirm the baby news.

“She did announce it,” the Champions creator told Ellen DeGeneres, stifling a laugh. “If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can’t complain that much about it. And you also can’t be like, “Hey, Oprah, zip it’ — because she’s almost like a religious figure.”

A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters March 9.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.