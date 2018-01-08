Michelle Williams Brings #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke to the Golden Globes

Michelle Williams got candid about raising her daughter in the midst of the sexual harassment scandals in Hollywood.

The Golden Globes-nominated actress appeared on the red carpet Sunday with #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, openeing up about navigating the uncertain times to help create a better world for the next generation, including her 12-year-old daughter, Matilda Rose Ledger.

“I thought I would have to raise my daughter to learn how to protect herself in a dangerous world, but I think the work that Tarana has done and the work that I’m learning how to do — we actually have the opportunity to hand our children a different world,” Williams, 37, said on the E! red carpet pre-show. “I am honored beyond measure to be standing next to this woman. I have tears in my eyes and smile on my face.”

Burke echoed Williams’s sentiment and talked about the beginnings of the #MeToo movement, which spread all over social media as women spoke out against the sexual harassment they face in everyday life.

“This is something I started out of necessary and something my community needed, and it’s grown this year and I couldn’t have imagined it growing like this,” Burke said. “But this moment is so powerful because there is collaboration between these two worlds that people don’t put together. It’s really powerful to be on the red carpet tonight and people like Michelle to give up her time to talk about our causes.”

Williams is just one of many actresses who brought prominent activists as their dates for the ceremony. The All the Money in the World star said that bringing Burke along has made the night even more special.

“We’re here because of Tarana. You might think I’m here because I’m nominated for something, but that’s not the case. Tarana started a movement. She planted a seed years ago and it’s grown and caught fire,” Williams said.

Williams also took part of the all-black movement created by the Time’s Up initiative: Most attendees at the show this year are wearing predominantly black outfits to show their support.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.