Meryl Streep Walks Golden Globes Red Carpet with Women's Activist Ai-jen Poo: We Feel 'Emboldened'

Meryl Streep had a special plus one with her at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

The actress walked the red carpet with Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the Caring Across Generations Campaign.

“She and I are so happy to be here in this particular moment,” Streep told E! News. “I think that people are aware now of a power imbalance and it’s something that leads to abuse. It’s led to abuse in our own industry, and it’s led to abuse across domestic workers’ field of work. It’s in the military, it’s in Congress, it’s everywhere and we want to fix that. We feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line dividing then from now.”

Both women wore black for the big night in support of the Time’s Up initiative.

Meryl Streep brings the director of The Domestic Worker’s Alliance @aijenpoo to the Golden Globes. “Join us. This is a movement where there is space for everyone and there’s a role for everyone.” #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/sqQ6VDmTeF — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 7, 2018

Ahead of the Golden Globes, Poo tweeted her excitement to “stand with women” at the ceremony.

“Big news: Today I’m joining Meryl Streep at the #GoldenGlobes to say #TIMESUP on sexual harassment and abuse,” she wrote Sunday. “We stand with women working Hollywood and across all industries to say we all deserve safe and dignified workplaces.”

Big news: Today I'm joining Meryl Streep at the #GoldenGlobes to say #TIMESUP on sexual harassment and abuse. We stand with women working Hollywood and across all industries to say we all deserve safe and dignified workplaces. https://t.co/SG5d873GHP — Ai-jen Poo (@aijenpoo) January 7, 2018

And Streep isn’t the only one who brought a special guest to this year’s ceremony. Michelle Williams, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Amy Poehler, Meryl Streep, Susan Sarandon and Emma Stone will all be accompanied by female activists at the awards show.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Streep is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, drama, for her depiction of former Washington Post owner Katharine Graham in The Post.

Starring Tom Hanks and Streep, the film tells the true story of how the Washington Post and The New York Times worked together to publish the Pentagon Papers, which exposed actions the United States government had taken during the Vietnam that had been kept secret from the public.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.