Mary J. Blige Says 'Three-Digit Weather' Helped Keep Her in Character While Shooting Mudbound

Mary J. Blige says the extremely hot weather she endured while shooting Mudbound actually helped her dramatic performance.

Towards the end of her red carpet interview at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, the 46-year-old star revealed that the extreme weather she and the rest of her cast faced while shooting the Netflix movie may not have been ideal, but it helped provide “perspective” on the character she was playing.

“It was hot. Three-digit weather everyday. Mosquitos on us every day. Mud up to our ankle,” she explained. “But it kept us in character. We appreciate it for everything because it put into perspective where we were, who we were, and whose lives we were living.”

Asked by Natalie Morales and Carson Daly whether she had prepared two speeches ahead of the big night — Blige is nominated for both the best performance in a supporting role in any motion picture category and for her ballad “Mighty River,” — the “No Drama” singer replied that she only had “one speech.”

“Something will come out of my mouth that’s positive — that’s all I can hope for,” she added.

Blige was also one of the numerous men and women who chose to wear black to the Golden Globes to make a statement against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond. Blige wore a black long-sleeve one-shoulder dress with metallic accents.

