Lindsay Shookus Steps Out at Golden Globes After Party Without Boyfriend Ben Affleck

Lindsay Shookus left Ben Affleck at home for Hollywood’s big night on Sunday, going solo to a Golden Globe Awards after party.

The Saturday Night Live producer smiled for a picture at show host Seth Meyers’ Golden Globes after party.

Although Affleck sat out the event, he was spotted helping his girlfriend pick out shoes during a casual shopping date in Los Angeles earlier in the weekend. The two were photographed smiling as they shifted through some footwear.

Since publicly stepping out as a couple in July, the duo have moved in together. A source previously told PEOPLE that around October, Shookus moved into a New York City apartment that the Justice League star pays for and stays at when he’s in the Big Apple.

Affleck has also continued to spend time together with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel, 5. In addition to spending Christmas Day together as a family, the pair were spotted taking a morning stroll together in Los Angeles in December and got together for Thanksgiving as well. The Oscar winner capped off that holiday by taking his daughters to see the hit musical Hamilton.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Affleck, who has been photographed recently outside a treatment center in Los Angeles, is also continuing treatment for alcohol addiction. “He is continuing aftercare. It is part of his daily regimen,” another source previously told PEOPLE.

The Argo star has been open about his long struggle with alcohol abuse. When he revealed in March he had gone back to treatment, he thanked his “co-parent” Garner, who he said “has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

While he has “had a rough year,” a family source previously said, “at the moment, he is doing great. He seems more honest with himself.”