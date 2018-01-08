Greta Gerwig Thanks 'Goddesses' Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf as Lady Bird Wins Golden Globe

Lady Bird has won the 2018 Golden Globe for best comedy or musical film.

Greta Gerwig, who wrote and directed the film, thanked her parents, as well as “the people in Sacramento,” the city where she grew up and where the film is based, who she said “gave me roots and wings and helped me to get to where I am today.”

She also thanked “my beautiful cast,” including, “the goddesses Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf,” who star as mother and daughter in the film.

Low budget films dominated the category this year, with four out of the five of the nominees — The Disaster Artist, Get Out, I, Tonya and Lady Bird — clocking in at around $10 million a piece. The Greatest Showman, a sweeping musical about the life of circus pioneer P.T. Barnum, was the exception, with an estimated budget of $84 million.

The stars behind each nominee were also nominated for individual awards: James Franco for The Disaster Artist, Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out, Hugh Jackman for The Greatest Showman, Margot Robbie for I, Tonya and Ronan for Lady Bird.

Metcalf and Gerwig were also nominated for Lady Bird, for best actress in a supporting role and best screenplay, respectively.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.