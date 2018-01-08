Kirk Douglas and Daughter-In-Law Catherine Zeta-Jones Appear On Golden Globes Stage Together

Catherine Zeta-Jones joins her father-in-law Kirk Douglas on stage to present the award for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/G7ufNHH1Gq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Kirk Douglas was welcomed with a standing ovation when he was accompanied on stage by daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, at the Golden Globes Sunday.

The 101-year-old actor and his son Michael Douglas’ wife joined together to present the award for best screenplay for a motion picture.

Zeta-Jones began her presentation by honoring Douglas, who she called a “living Hollywood legend,” for being recognized by the Writers Guild of America in 1991 for his role in ending the Hollywood blacklist by hiring accused Communist sympathizer screenwriter Dalton Trumbo to write the epic, Spartacus, and made sure he received proper credit for his work.

Douglas used his time on stage to praise his daughter-in-law.

“Catherine, you said it all. I want to say a speech but I don’t want to say it because I could never follow you,” the actor said before they presented best screenplay for a motion picture to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Douglas — who celebrated his 101st birthday on December 9 — starred in classic movies such as 1949’s Champion, which earned him his first Academy Award for best actor nomination, and Ace in the Hole and Detective Story.

The 75th annual Golden Globes was presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.