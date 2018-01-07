Kelly Clarkson Totally Fangirls Over Meryl Streep on Golden Globes Red Carpet: 'Can I Meet You?'

Further proof that Kelly Clarkson is all of us? She can’t keep her composure when it comes to Meryl Streep.

The original American Idol winner was wrapping up her interview with Ryan Seacrest at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards — her first time at the show — when she spotted Streep on the red carpet as the host helped her down the stairs.

“Oh my God!” the singer screamed as she turned around, causing Seacrest to momentarily think she tripped before she added, “That’s Meryl!”

Seacrest made a quick introduction before Clarkson asked, “Can I meet you?! I’ve adored you since I was like 8.”

Streep gave Clarkson a kiss on the cheek as they embraced, then the The Post star introduced her date for the night, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the Caring Across Generations Campaign, Ai-jen Poo.

Kelly Clarkson freaking out over Meryl Streep is all of us (and I love it) #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/nSql5PRhCr — Robyn Ross (@RobynRossTV) January 7, 2018

Kelly Clarkson spotting, freaking out and then meeting Meryl Streep is just great. #ERedCarpet — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) January 7, 2018

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Their fierce circle also included Michelle Williams, nominated for her role in All the Money in the World, and Tarana Burke, the gender and racial justice advocate who serves as senior director at Girls For Gender Equity and is the founder of the “#MeToo” movement.

Even Seacrest had a laugh over the encounter, tweeting a photo with the caption, “That moment when @Kelly_Clarkson sees Meryl Streep and freaks out. Good to see you KC :).”

That moment when @Kelly_Clarkson sees Meryl Streep and freaks out. Good to see you KC 🙂 #GoldenGlobes #ERedCarpet pic.twitter.com/n5o0t5VWOq — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 7, 2018

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.