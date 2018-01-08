James Franco Calls Tommy Wiseau, Brother Dave on Stage While Accepting Golden Globe

James Franco won best movie actor in a musical or comedy at the 2018 Golden Globes.

“First person I have to thank is the man himself, Tommy Wiseau!” Franco said before calling the actor on stage. “Nineteen years ago, he was stuck in traffic from the Golden Globes, he said to his best friend Craig, ‘Golden Globes , so what?’ ”

Franco also shouted out his collaborator Seth Rogen — his “first friend” in Hollywood — and thanked him for going on the journey with him.

“This was built as a movie about making the best worst movie ever made, but in fact it was about a friendship,” he added.

Hello from The #GoldenGlobes ! Be good ! Thanks for your support of The Room !#TheRoom #TommyWiseau pic.twitter.com/7LvtGpOKYi — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) January 8, 2018

The actor took the opportunity to thank his younger brother Dave Franco as well, bringing him up on stage as he gave him a sweet shout out.

“When I went to NYU, I said I wanted my own Coen brother to create. I realized I have my own Franco brother — thanks to my mother for giving him to me,” Franco said.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

The actor was up against some seriously funny — and puzzling — competition, with seasoned veterans and new faces making up the category.

Battle of the Sexes‘ Steve Carell, Baby Driver‘s Ansel Elgort, The Greatest Showman‘s Hugh Jackman and Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya made the list at this year’s show, with Kaluuya’s inclusion coming in the midst of controversy.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter, Simone honored as first ‘Golden Globe Ambassador’ – ‘[It] Makes Me So Happy’

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.