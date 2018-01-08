The Handmaid’s Tale is taking home the Golden Globe for best television series in the drama category.

The win comes after the show’s star Elisabeth Moss took home the Golden Globe for her role as Offred, a quiet but shrewd rebel against a horrifically patriarchal society.

Streaming services accounted for most of the nominations this year, with Netflix hit series The Crown and Stranger Things earning nods. HBO’s Game of Thrones was also nominated for the award for the fifth time and has yet to win.

The stars behind many of this year’s nominees are also up for a bevy of awards tonight. Claire Foy is nominated for best actress in a TV drama for The Crown, Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd are both nominated for acting awards for The Handmaid’s Tale and Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz are nominated for their work on This Is Us.

Also, the man behind everyone’s favorite Eggo-making cop from Stranger Things, David Harbour, is nominated for best actor in a supporting role in a limited series.

The Crown won the Golden Globe for best dramatic series for its first season last year.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.