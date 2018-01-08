These partners in crime were back in the driver’s seat!

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon took the stage on Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, and couldn’t help but reminisce about how things haven’t changed for women since Thelma & Louise hit theaters in 1991.

Davis, 61, smiled as she excitedly told Sarandon, 71, “Susan, they love that we fixed everything,” referring to the crowd’s applause as they prepared to announce the winner for best actor in a motion picture.

“Um, yeah, I don’t think we fixed quite everything, actually, it’s been 25 years,” Sarandon said, referencing the release of their iconic film. “But, tonight, we have all of these women standing up for each other and the men, too.”

Davis quickly said, “And the men, yeah, these five nominees have agreed to give half of their salary back so the women can make more than them!” causing laughter in the audience.

Please welcome @SusanSarandon and Geena Davis to the #GoldenGlobes stage to present Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. pic.twitter.com/59vynCb8tg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

“I don’t think that actually happened,” Sarandon said, adding, “But, that’s a great idea. We’re still honored to present the award for best actor in a motion picture, drama.”

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in Thelma & Louise. Fotos International/Getty

Gary Oldman ultimately won the award for his role as Winston Churchill in the film Darkest Hour. His fellow nominees included Daniel Day-Lewis for Phantom Thread, Timothée Chalamet for Call Me by Your Name, Denzel Washington for Roman J. Israel, Esq., and Tom Hanks for The Post.

RELATED PHOTOS: Making a Statement — See the Stars Wearing Black at the Golden Globes

It was a night for political statements and rousing speeches as actresses and actors arrived at the awards wearing black to oppose sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria both arrived together at the red carpet, as well as Natalie Portman and America Ferrera — all of who headed the Time’s Up initiative.

The 75th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.