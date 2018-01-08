Gary Oldman Declares the World 'Needs Some Changing' in Golden Globe Acceptance Speech

And the Golden Globe Award goes to… Gary Oldman!

Oldman, 59, took home the statue for best drama actor in a motion picture during Sunday night’s award show for his role as Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour.

The actor quoted his character in his acceptance speech while talking about the cast and crew.

“Winston Churchill said, ‘My taste is very simple. I am easily satisfied with the very best.’ And I am surrounded by the very best,” Oldman said.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

He also thanked his wife, who was getting teary-eyed in the audience.

“I want to thank my wife who put up with my crazy for the last year and a half,” Oldman said. “She would say to friends, ‘I go to bed with Winston Churchill, but wake up Gary Oldman.’ Which is I supposed better than the other way around.”

He also called out the necessity of the movie in 2018.

“I’m very proud of Darkest Hour,” Oldman said. “It illustrates that words and actions can change the world and boy of boy does it need some changing.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

This is Oldman’s first Golden Globe nomination and first win.

Director Joe Wright told PEOPLE in December the most important part of getting Oldman to do a realistic Churchill was to make sure he could still act while under all of the prosthetics.

“It was crucial for Gary’s performance not to be inhibited by the layers of prosthetics he was required to wear,” Wright says. “Luckily, Kazuhiro Tsuji provided the wizardry required to create realistic and flawless facial pieces, and craft them in such a way that there was still access to Gary’s full range of expression.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter, Simone honored as first ‘Golden Globe Ambassador’ – ‘[It] Makes Me So Happy’

He continued, “Once we knew that the practical side of the process was not going to be an artistic hindrance, my approach to directing Gary didn’t differ all that much as to how I would approach any other actor. The focus was to build a layered, multi-dimensional character and to make the audience forget that there were any prosthetics at all.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.