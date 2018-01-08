'Tequila Is on Me!' Frances McDormand Offers to Celebrate Golden Globe Win with Fellow Nominees

Frances McDormand won the 2018 Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama — and she knows exactly how she wants to celebrate.

“Well, I have a few things to say. All you ladies in this category: bar, tequila is on me!” McDormand said during her acceptance speech for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The veteran actress then got serious when she discussed what it meant for her to be accepting the award in the midst of an important moment for women in the industry.

Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Merrick Morton/Fox Searchlight Pictures

“So many of you know I keep my politics private, but it was really great to be in this room tonight and to be a part of a tectonic shift in our industry. The women here tonight are not here for the food, we are here for the work,” she said, after briefly being bleeped after using the word “sh-te.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The category was stacked with veterans this year. Meryl Streep got a nod for her performance as Katherine Graham in The Post, alongside Jessica Chastain in Molly’s Game, Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water and Michelle Williams in All the Money in the World.

Streep earned her record-extending 31st nomination this year, putting her well ahead of any other actor in history.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.