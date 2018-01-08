Let's hear it for our winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, Frances McDormand! She's honored for her role in @3Billboards. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1bJOBP3YNW — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Frances McDormand‘s win for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night was full of sass — but NBC might have been a tad eager to bleep out some of her speech.

The Oscar-winner, 60, gave a rousing acceptance speech after her win fro Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri offering to buy a round of tequila for her fellow nominees, which included Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain, Sally Hawkins and Michelle Williams.

“Well, I have a few things to say. All you ladies in this category: bar, tequila is on me!” she said.

While she was able to get the word “shite” past the sensors, NBC bleeped out other parts of the the actress’ speech, first when she said she could throw a Molotov cocktail.

“I cannot throw a baseball for shite, but I managed to throw a Molotov cocktails from one building to another across a two-lane street. That was really fun but don’t try it at home,” she said, but television audiences did not hear the Molotov cocktail part.

The bleeping continued when she described the current Time’s Up initiative in Hollywood when she called it a “tectonic shift” — which the network also bleeped out.

Did they just try to bleep “tectonic?” #GoldenGlobes — Cole Stratton (@colestratton) January 8, 2018

“So many of you know I keep my politics private but it was really great to be in this room tonight,” she said. “To be a part of a tectonic [bleep] in our industry’s power structure — trust me, the women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work. Thank you.”

Even one of the film’s distributor caused the trigger-happy censor to reach for the bleep button as when she thanked Fox Searchlight, “Fox” was bleeped out.

The #GoldenGlobes2018 censors are jumping the gun just a bit tonight. Fox Searchlight probably wasn't happy to lose that brand mention. — Anna Lindsey (@AnnaLindsey) January 8, 2018

The censors during the last speech pic.twitter.com/9rFP1ZK1x6 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 8, 2018

Frances is getting bleeped but it doesn’t seem like she is cursing. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 8, 2018

Twitter was not pleased with the censorship, calling out NBC for consistently censoring McDormand.

“Did they just try to bleep out “tectonic?” #GoldenGlobes,” a user tweeted, while another shared, “The @GoldenGlobes2018 censors are jumping the gun just a bit tonight. Fox Searchlight probably wasn’t happy to lose that brand mention.”

Author Roxane Gay also took notice, tweeting, “Frances getting bleeped but it doesn’t seem like she is cursing.”

Sex and the City actor Mario Cantone tweeted his outrage, writing, “Ok. She did not say s— she said Fox. She did not say s— she said Shyt. She didn’t say c— she said can’t. What the f— with the panicky pushing of the censorship button! Francis!!!!!!”

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.