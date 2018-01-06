Eva Longoria and Rosario Dawson Ask People at Home to Take Part in Globes 'Blackout'

Eva Longoria and Rosario Dawson are speaking out in support of the Golden Globe Awards blackout and inviting others to join them in wearing black to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood on Sunday.

On Friday, Dawson, 38, shared a video on social media explaining why the decision to wear black at the event was made.

“We wear black to symbolize solidarity,” she said. “That the death knell has struck on abusive power and that It’s time to celebrate each other — not just the nominees on our film and television screens, but our storytellers who have bravely come forward and courageously shared their personal stories, which have liberated so many of us.”

The Sin City actress went on to thank a handful of actors and actresses who spoke out and shared their own stores of the alleged sexual misconduct they had experienced during their careers.

“Thank you Rose McGowan, thank you Olivia Munn, thank you Salma Hayek, thank you Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra, Asia Argento, Gabrielle Union, Ellen Page, Terry Crews, Anthony Rapp,” she continued.

“Thank you for courageously telling your stories and signaling this moment. Time’s up,” she added, referencing the Time’s Up movement. “Please join us on blacking out Sunday. Post your videos and pictures of yourself in all black whether you watch or don’t watch, go or don’t do. Sign our solidarity letter and donate to the fund.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

And on Saturday, Longoria joined Dawson as she explained that “everyone” can join in the Golden Globes blackout — not just celebrities attending the event.

“Yaaas @rosariodawson! This is why we wear black! Everyone can join in tomorrow and post a pic of yourself in Black standing in solidarity with women everywhere trying to fight the imbalance of power! #TIMESUP on abuses of power! Today is a new day!” Longoria, 42, wrote alongside a copy of Dawson’s video.

Both Longoria and Dawson are among the 300 women who signed an open letter published in the The New York Times on Jan. 1 in support of the new anti-sexual harassment campaign titled Time’s Up, which is aimed at changing the work culture of the entertainment industry.

Longoria, who is one of the founding members of Time’s Up, spoke to the NYT about the red carpet blackout, saying that many stars planned to participate in appropriately somber attire.

“This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” the star said. “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes will be presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.