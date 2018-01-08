Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson Have Harry Potter Reunion at Golden Globes — and Fans Freak!

Hermione and Cedric back together!

Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson had the Harry Potter reunion of our dreams at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The former co-stars took the stage to present the award for the best limited series or TV movie category together.

Watson famously played Hermione Granger in the beloved Harry Potter franchise, while Pattinson took on the role of Cedric Diggory. The actress appeared in all eight movies based on J.K. Rowling’s book series — Pattinson’s Cedric was only featured in 2005’s Goblet of Fire. The film marked his first big role before going on to star in Twilight.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty

Watson and Pattinson weren’t the only former Potterheads in the crowd on Sunday. Gary Oldman, who played Sirius and David Thewlis, who played Lupin, also attended.

After the two took the stage, social media began buzzing about their mini-reunion.

HERMIONE GRANGER AND CEDRIC DIGGORY THIS IS REAL pic.twitter.com/KJeMqU6ooI — danielle (@taronegertuns) January 8, 2018

“The Harry Potter nerd in me wants to point out that Sirius, Lupin, Hermione and Cedric are all at the #GoldenGlobes. Did I miss anyone else?” tweeted another fan.

The Harry Potter nerd in me wants to point out that Sirius, Lupin, Hermione and Cedric are all at the #GoldenGlobes. Did I miss anyone else? — Deborah K (@beatccr) January 8, 2018

Hermione Granger & Cedric Diggory just presented at the #GoldenGlobes and she's looking at him like he just jumped out of a tree before the Quidditch World Cup. #nerd #harrypotter #EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/r0Q5zxX8m2 — Dina Sartore-Bodo (@DeeBodes22) January 8, 2018

Both actors wore black in support of the Time’s Up initiative.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.