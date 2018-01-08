Emma Stone Brings Billie Jean King, Who She She Played in Battle of the Sexes, as Globes Date

Emma Stone was one of several celebrities to be accompanied by women activists at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, but she was the only one to actually play her date in a movie.

The actress was joined by Billie Jean King, who she portrayed in Battle of the Sexes last year, earning a Golden Globe nomination. The tennis legend, a longtime advocate for women’s and LGBT rights, founded the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, the Women’s Sports Foundation and the Women’s Tennis Association, and cofounded World TeamTennis.

Stone wore a one-shoulder gown while King donned a suit and sunglasses, both in black to support the Time’s Up initiative.

“I think it’s one step at a time. Every generation has to fight for equality and its now Emma’s turn with her generation,” King said on the red carpet. “And it’s great to be here tonight wearing black. We really have to — it’s gotta stop, it’s gotta stop now. And we have to help each other and it’s everybody, all genders together.”

Stone added that King has been a pioneer of speaking out for women’s rights.

“Billie Jean has been using tennis as a platform since the very beginning,” she said. “That’s pretty much the conversation that happens with Billie Jean.”

But the athlete shares admiration for the actress, saying that making Battle of the Sexes was “one of the most unbelievable experiences of my life”

“To get to know Emma as a friend means everything to me,” she said. “I can’t believe the teamwork that was involved. Just from seeing the teamwork and respect and love for each other.”

Michelle Williams, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Amy Poehler, Meryl Streep and Susan Sarandon were all accompanied by women activists at the awards show.

“Too much of the recent press attention has been focused on perpetrators and does not adequately address the systematic nature of violence including the importance of race, ethnicity and economic status in sexual violence and other forms of violence against women,” the women said, collectively, in a statement. “Our goal in attending the Golden Globes is to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions.”

The statement continued, “Each of us will be highlighting legislative, community-level and interpersonal solutions that contribute to ending violence against women in all our communities. It is our hope that in doing so, we will also help to broaden conversations about the connection to power, privilege and other systemic inequalities.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.