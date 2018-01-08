Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Make Their Red Carpet Debut As a Couple at Golden Globes

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are red carpet official!

The actress and The Walking Dead star, who went public with their romance earlier this year, walked the carpet together for the first time as a couple at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Both Kruger and Reedus wore black in solidarity with the Time’s Up initiative.

The duo were last spotted together watching the men’s tennis singles final at the U.S. Open in September. Kruger, 41, and Reedus, 49, cuddled in the crisp New York City temperatures as they watched Rafael Nadal beat Kevin Anderson for his third U.S. Open title.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter, Simone honored as first ‘Golden Globe Ambassador’ – ‘[It] Makes Me So Happy’

The two met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, in which Kruger’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and hooking up with Reedus’ character. They promoted the film together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their relationship.

RELATED PHOTOS: Making a Statement — See the Stars Wearing Black at the Golden Globes

“I didn’t know [Reedus] before the film,” Kruger told PEOPLE at the time. “We share a lot of intimate scenes. I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Kruger, who split from longtime boyfriend Joshua Jackson in June 2016, was spotted with Reedus after and out of town trip over Valentine’s Day this year. They later made their relationship public in March, strolling through New York City together.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.