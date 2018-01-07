Golden Globes 2018: Check Out the Complete List of Winners!

Hollywood awards season is well underway!

The world of television and movies unite at the 75th annual Golden Globes, presented live at the Beverly Hilton in California with Seth Meyers as host.

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the film nominations with a whopping seven nods — including nominations in the director, lead actress and supporting actress categories — followed by Steven Spielberg‘s The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with six each. Lady Bird stands alone in third place with four nominations, including Saoirse Ronan in the lead actress category.

HBO’s summer smash Big Little Lies dominates the competition on the TV side with six nominations, four of which went to the show’s main actresses Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan follow with four nods, and This Is Us, Fargo, and The Handmaid’s Tale tie for third place with three nominations each.

The winners of the 75th Golden Globe Awards are…

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

Smilf

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Fargo

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter Simone Honored as First “Golden Globe Ambassador” – “[It] Makes Me So Happy”

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies – WINNER

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies HBO

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Performance by an Actress in Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, Smilf

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace

Alessandra Mastronardi and Aziz Ansari in Master of None Courtesy Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Catriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Duece

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Steve Carrel, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Dave and James Franco in The Disaster Artist Justina Mintz/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya Neon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

William Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Best Director in a Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us — WINNER

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq.

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name Sony

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawking, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Best Screenplay

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Post

Molly’s Game

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water

Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Original Song

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.