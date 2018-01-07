Golden Globes 2018: Check Out the Complete List of Winners!

Hollywood awards season is well underway!
The world of television and movies unite at the 75th annual Golden Globes, presented live at the Beverly Hilton in California with Seth Meyers as host.
Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water leads the film nominations with a whopping seven nods — including nominations in the director, lead actress and supporting actress categories — followed by Steven Spielberg‘s The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with six each. Lady Bird stands alone in third place with four nominations, including Saoirse Ronan in the lead actress category.
HBO’s summer smash Big Little Lies dominates the competition on the TV side with six nominations, four of which went to the show’s main actresses Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan follow with four nods, and This Is Us, Fargo, and The Handmaid’s Tale tie for third place with three nominations each.
The winners of the 75th Golden Globe Awards are…
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
Smilf
Best Limited Series or Television Movie
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
Fargo
Top of the Lake: China Girl
The Sinner
RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter Simone Honored as First “Golden Globe Ambassador” – “[It] Makes Me So Happy”
Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies – WINNER
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Performance by an Actress in Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, Smilf
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will and Grace
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Catriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Duece
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Steve Carrel, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale — WINNER
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
William Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Best Director in a Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us — WINNER
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan
Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawking, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.
Best Screenplay
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Post
Molly’s Game
Best Original Score
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water
Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Best Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Original Song
“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“The Star,” The Star
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.