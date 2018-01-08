Sam Rockwell Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

And the Golden Globe Award goes to… Sam Rockwell!

Rockwell, 49, took home the statue for best supporting actor in a motion picture during Sunday night’s award show for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

“Yeah, baby! Wow! Man, forgive me I’m a little excited so I may need this piece of paper and an Imodium,” he joked as he accepted his award. “Martin [McDonagh] and Francis [McDormand], you did a good thing here. It’s nice to be in a movie that people see. Thanks to everyone who worked on this film. It’s an amazing cast, a very generous [one]. I’m forever grateful for this amazing part. These are such beautiful words, Martin — thanks for not being a d—.”

He also had special words for his costar, McDormand, saying, “Francis McDormand — you’re a badass, a force of nature, and it was really fun to be your sparring partner and thanks for making me a better actor. This movie is about compassion and I think we need some of that these days.”

This is Rockwell’s first Golden Globe nomination. Rockwell’s performance as hateful Missouri police officer Jason Dixon has earned him critical praise.

Starring opposite McDormand and Woody Harrelson, Rockwell stood out among the cast as a police officer notorious for beating suspects based on skin color and for drowning his woes in alcohol.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.