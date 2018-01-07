Some of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars will hit the red carpet at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards with powerful women who make their impact offscreen.

With many Golden Globes attendees planning to wear black to support the Time’s Up initiative, Michelle Williams, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Amy Poehler, Meryl Streep, Susan Sarandon and Emma Stone will all be accompanied by women activists at the awards show.

Williams, nominated for her role in All the Money in the World, will bring Tarana Burke, a gender and racial justice advocate who serves as senior director at Girls For Gender Equity and is the founder of the “#MeToo” movement.

“The 8 of us attending the #GoldenGlobes tonight are doing so as representatives of the folks who we work on behalf,” Burke said on Twitter.

Please take a moment to read and share our official statement. The 8 of us attending the #GoldenGlobes tonight are doing so as representatives of the folks who we work on behalf. https://t.co/UeGLcnwLPz — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) January 7, 2018

Presenter Watson will be accompanied by Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a U.K.-based organization that combats violence against minority women.

“Tonight a few womyn step out shine a light on violence against women. We do so in acknowledgement of those who have gone b4 us & in solidarity with Survivors / Activists / ReSistahs everywhere. This is one moment in the struggle…it is not the beginning or the end,” Larasi wrote on Twitter. “Tonight I walk into this space knowing that my ancestors fought for the simple right to live. Tonight I stand in their honour. We choose to take our #resistance EVERYWHERE! We stand in #solidarity with each other across our differences & in our commonalities. We say: #TimesUp.”

Mónica Ramírez will walk the carpet alongside Dern, nominated for her part in Big Little Lies. Ramírez cofounded Alianza Nacional de Campesina and has served as an attorney, organizer and advocate for farmworker Latina and immigrant women.

“So honored to represent @campesinasunite and join actress @LauraDern tonight at the @goldenglobes!” said Ramírez. “Together we can end sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. Proud to be a part of this movement!”

Tonight I walk into this space knowing that my ancestors fought for the simple right to live. Tonight I stand in their honour. We choose to take our #resistance EVERYWHERE! We stand in #solidarity with each other across our differences & in our commonalities. We say: #TimesUp — Marai Larasi (@MaraiLarasi) January 7, 2018

So honored to represent @campesinasunite and join actress @LauraDern tonight at the @goldenglobes! Together we can end sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. Proud to be a part of this movement! #timesup #WhyWeWearBlack https://t.co/k51TKcXxXA pic.twitter.com/ird7sYxisA — Monica Ramirez (@monica_promumi) January 7, 2018

Calina Lawrence will join Woodley, also nominated for Big Little Lies. Lawrence, a member of the Suquamish tribe, advocates for Native American treaty rights, the “Mni Wiconi” (Water is Life) movement led by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and the #NoLNG253 movement led by the Puyallup tribe.

Poehler’s guest, Saru Jayaraman, is president of Restaurant Opportunities Centers (ROC) United & ROC Action and director of the Food Labor Research Center at the University of California, Berkeley. Jayaraman and ROC are leading the campaign for One Fair Wage to eliminate the lower wage for tipped workers in the U.S.

“Tonight I’m joining Amy Poehler @smrtgrls & 6 other fierce gender & racial justice organizers on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet to say #TimesUp on sexual harassment in low-wage industries,” Jayaraman said on Twitter.

Tonight I'm joining Amy Poehler @smrtgrls & 6 other fierce gender & racial justice organizers on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet to say #TimesUp on sexual harassment in low-wage industries. Read our statement: https://t.co/nJEXpa2U0E #1FairWage — Saru Jayaraman (@SaruJayaraman) January 7, 2018

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Streep, up for best actress for her role in The Post, will attend with Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the Caring Across Generations Campaign. For over two decades, Poo has been organizing immigrant women workers, advocating for quality jobs for caregivers and access to affordable child care and elder care for working families.

“Big news: Today I’m joining Meryl Streep at the #GoldenGlobes to say #TIMESUP on sexual harassment and abuse,” Poo tweeted Sunday. “We stand with women working Hollywood and across all industries to say we all deserve safe and dignified workplaces.”

Big news: Today I'm joining Meryl Streep at the #GoldenGlobes to say #TIMESUP on sexual harassment and abuse. We stand with women working Hollywood and across all industries to say we all deserve safe and dignified workplaces. https://t.co/SG5d873GHP — Ai-jen Poo (@aijenpoo) January 7, 2018

Political commentator and journalist Rosa Clemente will accompany Susan Sarandon, nominated for her portrayal of Bette Davis in Feud: Bette and Joan. Clemente is the president and founder of Know Thyself Productions and is involved with issues such as hip-hop feminism, voter engagement among youth of color and the Puerto Rican independence movement.

Clemente wrote on her Facebook page, “I’m proud to be representing over 2.5M domestic workers at the#GoldenGlobes today- the nannies, housecleaners, & home care workers who do the work that makes all other work possible, & face harassment & abuse behind closed doors.”

Stone will bring Billie Jean King, whom the actress played in Battle of the Sexes last year, earning a Golden Globe nod. Tennis great King, a longtime advocate for women’s and LGBT rights, founded the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, the Women’s Sports Foundation and the Women’s Tennis Association, and cofounded World TeamTennis.

“Too much of the recent press attention has been focused on perpetrators and does not adequately address the systematic nature of violence including the importance of race, ethnicity and economic status in sexual violence and other forms of violence against women,” the women said, collectively, in a statement. “Our goal in attending the Golden Globes is to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions.”

The statement continued, “Each of us will be highlighting legislative, community-level and interpersonal solutions that contribute to ending violence against women in all our communities. It is our hope that in doing so, we will also help to broaden conversations about the connection to power, privilege and other systemic inequalities.”

King tweeted, “Looking forward to the @goldenglobes tonight! #SundayFunday #GoldenGlobes.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.