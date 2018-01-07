Poker Face! Aaron Sorkin to Bring Real-Life Inspiration Behind Molly's Game to Golden Globes

There’s going to be a card shark on the red carpet at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Aaron Sorkin is bringing Molly Bloom, the real-life inspiration for his new movie Molly’s Game, as his date to the award show, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Bloom, 39, was a world-class skier with Olympic dreams when she suffered a career-ending injury during a qualifying meet. After hanging up her skis, Bloom moved to Los Angeles and started the most exclusive poker game in America, and ended up running into trouble with the government.

Sorkin decided to tackle her story for his directorial debut Molly’s Game, with Jessica Chastain playing Bloom.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

“This story is about someone who does the right thing when they could’ve gotten so much money, when they could’ve gotten so much fame, when they could’ve gotten out of trouble,” Sorkin, 56, said in a featurette, exclusive to PEOPLE. “You wouldn’t expect a poker movie to be uplifting but this one is. Jessica is sensational. I wanted her from as soon as I was done writing page one.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Bloom adds in the video that she “knew nothing about poker,” but realized that it was a “massive opportunity” for her. “This is a story about going for it and succeeding in a man’s world,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter, Simone honored as first ‘Golden Globe Ambassador’ – ‘[It] Makes Me So Happy’

Sorkin received a Golden Globe nomination for best screenplay for the film, with Chastain nominated for best actress in a drama.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.