Will Natalie Portman's Baby Bump Help Her Win the Golden Globe?

Natalie Portman is pregnant on the Golden Globes red carpet — again!

The actress was pregnant with her first child when she accepted the Golden Globe for best actress in 2011 for her performance in Black Swan. Six years later and the actress is up for yet another best actress award for Jackie, and is expecting her second child!

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

So is a pregnant belly the good luck charm Portman needs to win?

“Last time around it certainly worked out for her,” Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE Senior Editor, TV, said while appearing on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly live pre-show. “She did the whole award season tour for Black Swan while pregnant and she pretty much cleaned up.”

“It’s a nice round story,” quipped PEOPLE’s Deputy TV Editor Lanford Beard.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2016 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

The actress has been showing off her impressive pregnancy style while promoting her new biopic Jackie. Her performance as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the film has also nabbed her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

The 2017 Golden Globes will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.