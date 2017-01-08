The Golden Globes are known for not only being one of the most prestigious awards for television and movies but for being one of the most fun shows to watch.

So what makes it so entertaining?

” The best thing about the Globes is that everyone is drunk!” joked PEOPLE and EW Editorial Director Jess Cagle on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network’s live pre-show.

Unlike other award shows, the celebrities are often seen sitting with champagne in hand as the trophies are given out, which can make for an especially entertaining broadcast.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, nearly 7,500 glasses of champagne are consumed throughout the night courtesy of 25-year sponsor Moet.

In fact, at the 2015 ceremony, host Ricky Gervais took the stage to present the award for best actress in a comedy – and insult all the stars in the audience – with stiff drink in hand for some extra liquid courage.

And to help viewers keep up with all the laugh out loud moments, PEOPLE also created a drinking game (for those over the age of 21, of course).

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the 2017 Golden Globes will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.