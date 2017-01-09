Tom Hiddleston Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher at Golden Globes: She Was 'Such a Fighter'

Tom Hiddleston took time out of celebrating his Golden Globe win to remember a late screen icon.

The actor paid tribute to Carrie Fisher while talking to reporters in the press room on Sunday night. He recalled spending time with the Star Wars actress at a Washington correspondents’ dinner.

“Carrie Fisher was such a fighter,” he said. “I spent one evening with her in Washington … She had this indomitable spirit that was bigger than the occasion. She was such a force for life. If we can take anything, a lesson from her is to live as fully as we can, to embrace our weaknesses and that very act makes them become strengths.”

He even revealed that during the dinner, Fisher tasked him with watching over one of her beloved dog Gary’s favorite toys.

• Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

“She was so funny. She insisted that, when we were there, she was looking after her dog Gary and I was looking after Gary’s rubber duck, which was the rubber duck of Princess Leia.”

Fisher died on Dec. 27 at age 60, four days after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

• Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Hiddleston took home the award for best actor in a limited series for The Night Manager.

Upon accepting the award, the British actor said, “Wow, um, well this is lovely, thank you.”

• Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

The actor, 35, was nominated alongside Riz Ahmed (The Night Of), Bryan Cranston, (All the Way), John Turturro (The Night Of) and Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story) for the award.