Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Biggest Inspirations — and Her 13th Birthday Plans!

Millie Bobby Brown is charming her way through her very first Golden Globes awards.

Wearing a sparkling Jenny Packham dress, the Stranger Things actress spoke with E!’s Giuliana Rancic from the red carpet on Sunday about everything from her biggest inspirations to her upcoming birthday plans.

“It’s incredible to be here,” Brown said. “I mean, I’ve met some of my biggest inspirations and I’m so happy.”

Asked who inspires her the most, Brown revealed, “Honestly, I think Lily Collins and Felicity Jones. I think they’re very classy, they’re elegant, they’re British and they really inspire me because they’re incredible actresses.”

Not only did Brown get to meet Collins, she got to take an adorable photo with her alongside her Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp:

Brown also opened up about playing Eleven in the smash hit Netflix series. “She means so much to me because I’ve been playing her for a year now … and I love her diversity between how she can be so vulnerable and then really be incredibly fierce. And it’s incredible. I love it.”

The actress will officially be a teenager in a couple weeks, but she told Rancic she’ll most likely be laying low. “Probably just hanging out with the boys,” she said of her birthday plans.

“Probably going to catch a movie or something. I don’t celebrate really crazy,” she added.

When Rancic implored her to do something fun for the big 13th birthday, Brown joked, “But I don’t think my dad wants to celebrate it. Hi mom and dad!”