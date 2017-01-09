Chris Hemsworth’s Kids Loved Watching Their Dad on TV at the Golden Globes

Chris Hemsworth‘s kids sure do love their dad.

Hemsworth, 33, and his wife, Elsa Pataky, attended the Golden Globe ceremony on Sunday night, where the actor presented an award. And while their kids might have been home with a sitter, they still made sure to show their support for their dad.

Pataky, 40, took to Instagram to share a photo of their 4-year-old daughter, India Rose, and their 2-year-old twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, watching the awards ceremony as Hemsworth took the stage.

In the adorable snap, one of the twins has their arms reached out toward the television.

Hemsworth also shared a photo from his night on social media, posting a snapshot of his “hot date.”

Heading to the golden globes, look at my hot date !! #goldenglobes @elsapatakyconfidential #whatssheholding A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

“Heading to the golden globes, look at my hot date !!,” he captioned a photo from the back of a car.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, were broadcast live from Los Angeles on NBC.