Amy Schumer, Drew Barrymore and More Celebs Who Totally Fangirled Over the Stranger Things Cast at the Golden Globes

It’s official: The Stranger Things kids were the cutest part of the 2017 Golden Globes — and even the celebrities agree!

When the Stranger Things kids — Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp — hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes, fans and celebrities alike couldn’t wait to snap a pic with the famous quintet.

After interviewing Brown on the carpet for Extra, Mario Lopez took a selfie with his “cool new friend.”

Drew Barrymore ran into the four boys on the red carpet, and couldn’t pass up a chance to take a picture with them, with Timothy Olyphant also jumping in for the group photo.

#Netflix #strangerthings #santaclaritadiet #alumni A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

Once inside the ceremony, Amy Schumer managed to grab a photo with the group. The actress had a stunned look on her face as the kids stood behind her and boyfriend Ben Hanisch for the photo.

“Ummmmm things got strange,” Schumer captioned the snapshot.

Ummmmm things got strange #goldenglobes #amyadamsphotobomb A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

To prove their true star power, Amy Adams, who doesn’t even have an Instagram, photobombed the picture (probably just so she could say it happened).

Even Hollywood’s resident cool girl, Anna Kendrick, took a photo with the gang, gushing about the cast wanting to meet her instead of Justin Timberlake.

The amazing kids from Stranger Things wanted to meet me and NOT Justin Timberlake and I'm going to pretend that's because they like me more, not because they didn't see him. #alsoJusticeForBarb A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:45pm PST

Reese Witherspoon also got her photo-op with Brown and Schnapp. “Love these kids and their show,” the Globes presenter captioned the moment.

So much love for these kids and their show ❤️💛❤️ #StrangerThings #GoldenGlobes A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:41pm PST

And while a handful of celebs got their chance to meet the famous Netflix cast, the kids also knew exactly who they wanted to cross paths with at the awards ceremony.

“I want to see Chris Pratt again. I met him super briefly, and he had no idea who I was,” Wolfhard told E! hosts of meeting the 37-year-old actor before Stranger Things debuted.