7 Golden Globe-Nominated Movies About Other Movies

THE DISASTER ARTIST

2003's The Room never had a wide release until now and is widely considered to be one of the worst movies of all time. But that didn't stop it from becoming a cult classic, and its director and star Tommy Wiseau, an infamous figure. James Franco takes on the production of the notoriously bad film in the comedy The Disaster Artist, in which he plays Wiseau before, during and after the filming of The Room. Franco's real-life brother Dave plays Greg Sestero, Wiseau's costar and producer, who eventually penned the source material for Franco's movie: a book, also titled The Disaster Artist.